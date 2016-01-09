A general view shows the 'Grand Stade', the new Olympique Lyon's stadium during its official inauguration in Decines near Lyon, France, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Olympique Lyonnais celebrated the opening of their new Parc OL stadium in style with a 4-1 win over bottom club Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette, Rachid Ghezzal, Jordan Ferri and Claudio Beauvue all scored as OL moved up to sixth in the table with 29 points from 20 games.

Lyon are 25 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain, who beat Bastia 2-0 on Friday.

Troyes, who scored through Fabien Camus after the break, have eight points and look doomed, 11 points from safety.

Angers moved up to second on 34 points after beating visitors Caen 2-0, pushing Monaco down to third on 33 as the team from the principality were held to a 2-2 home draw by promoted Gazelec Ajaccio,

France striker Lacazette opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a cross-shot after being set up by Clement Grenier.

Camus levelled in the 67th minute with a missile of a drive from 25 metres.

Ghezzal curled in a delightful shot five minutes later before Ferri, like his team mate, also found the top corner nine minutes from time.

Lyon made it 4-1 thanks to a Beauvue header two minutes into stoppage time.

On Sunday, recovering Olympique de Marseille take on En Avant Guingamp (2000MGT).

