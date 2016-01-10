PARIS Olympique de Marseille's dismal home form continued on Sunday when they were held 0-0 in Ligue 1 by second-from-bottom En Avant Guingamp, their fourth league draw in a row.

Michel's side have won only twice at home in Ligue 1 all season, with their last league victory at the Stade Velodrome coming against Bastia on Sept. 13.

Sunday's draw, against a team who had lost their last five league games, kept the 10-times champions a modest 11th in the table.

Nantes, in 10th place, ended a seven-match winless run in the league when second-half substitute Kolbeinn Sigthorsson gave them a 2-1 win over St Etienne.

The Icelandic forward has struggled since joining the club from Ajax Amsterdam in the close season and his form had been criticised by coach Michel Der Zakarian.

Nolan Roux put St Etienne ahead with an early penalty but Nantes dominated the game and Johan Audel levelled after half an hour.

Lille had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Nice despite dominating the game. Yassine Benzia gave the hosts a 10th-minute lead from a free kick but Niklas Hult levelled with a deflected effort for Nice.

Former Newcastle United and Marseille forward Hatem Ben Arfa completed his 10th league game without scoring for Nice, who are fourth with 30 points.

Paris St Germain, who beat Bastia 2-0 on Friday, are the runaway leaders with a 20-point advantage over second-placed Angers. Only 14 points separate Angers from 19th-placed Guingamp.

