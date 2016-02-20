Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) of Paris St Germain celebrates his goal during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Reims at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic played chief tormentor when he scored two goals and set up the others in Paris St Germain's 4-1 home victory over Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The result put the capital side on 73 points from 27 games, 24 ahead of second-placed Monaco who won 3-1 at home to Troyes thanks to two goals by Guido Carrillo and one from Kylian Mbappe Lottin.

"After a good game against Chelsea it would have been disappointing not to play well tonight," midfielder Adrien Rabiot told Canal Plus after PSG extended their unbeaten run in the league to 36 games.

Ibrahimovic, who also scored in PSG’s 2-1 win against Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, played Gregory van der Wiel through for the first goal in the 12th minute.

Reims levelled in the 34th minute, Prince Oniangue heading home from Nicolas de Preville’s free kick as keeper Kevin Trapp made a huge blunder going for the ball.

PSG restored order in the 43rd when Ibrahimovic beat Cedric Carrasso from close range after being set up by Lucas who had just torn apart the visitors’ defence with one of his trademark speedy runs.

On the stroke of halftime, the Swede flicked then ball into the path of Edinson Cavani who slotted it past Carrasso for his second goal of the week after netting the winner against Chelsea. Ibrahimovic rounded off a memorable performance by scoring the fourth with a fine volley from inside the box.

The team's only concern came from Angel Di Maria, who limped off the pitch and was substituted by Lucas after picking up an unspecified injury.

Midfielder Marco Verratti was replaced by Blaise Matuidi at halftime as coach Laurent Blanc decided to rest the Italian who returned from injury only last week.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)