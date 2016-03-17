Paris St Germain won their sixth Ligue 1 title by routing Troyes 9-0 last weekend but Marco Verratti's injury is among several problems facing coach Laurent Blanc ahead of Sunday's visit of Monaco.

The midfielder, who has been out since Feb. 20, has travelled to Doha to receive treatment on his groin strain.

According to media reports, Verratti is unlikely to return before the second half of April, making his participation in the Champions League quarter-finals doubtful.

PSG were without Blaise Matuidi against Troyes due to a thigh injury and he may miss out again although Thiago Motta is back from suspension.

Disgraced right back Serge Aurier was banned after insulting Blanc and his team mates on social media last month and will only be available for selection after this weekend.

Inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's nine-minute second-half hat-trick, PSG recorded the biggest away win in the league's history last Sunday as they became the first team to land the championship after 30 matches.

The capital club's fourth straight crown helped them break the record set in 2007 by Olympique Lyonnais who won the championship after 33 games.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said it was only the "first step of the season" and the real measure of the campaign will be their performance in the Champions League where they defeated Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate last week in the last 16.

Further tension in the squad bubbled over during Sunday's match with Gregory van der Wiel leaving the stadium at halftime after an altercation with Ibrahimovic.

Since the victory over Troyes, there has also been media speculation concerning the futures of Ibrahimovic and defender Marquinhos.

"Everyone knows you have to have a reflection at the end of the season," Brazil international Marquinhos told Le Parisien.

"I'm trying to be professional, to work to win my place and to play. We'll see how the season ends."

Although the title is beyond them, trailing PSG by 25 points with eight matches left, second-placed Monaco want to consolidate their position in the top three, and a Champions League berth next season.

"We have a six-point advantage now (over fourth-placed Lyon). That is what matters," said defender Wallace.

(Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)