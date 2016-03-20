Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
PARIS Newly-crowned champions Paris St Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 home loss in almost two years and second defeat of the season with a 2-0 reverse to second-placed AS Monaco on Sunday.
PSG, who clinched a fourth consecutive league title last weekend, succombed to second-half goals by Vagner Love and Fabinho as they slumped to their first league defeat at the Parc des Princes since losing 2-1 to Stade Rennes on May 7, 2014.
The capital club, hoping to break their record of 89 points in a season, have 77 points with seven matches left, while Monaco are on 55 points and lead Nice, who beat GFC Ajaccio 3-0, by five points and fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais by six.
Lyon won 2-0 against visiting Nantes on Saturday.
PSG's defeat means Nantes remain the only side to have lost one game in a single French top-flight season back in 1994/95.
They remain on course for a quadruple, however, after reaching the French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final and Champions League quarter-finals.
Laurent Blanc's side dominated the first half but Monaco's steely defence held firm and the visitors looked much sharper after the break.
In the 65th minute, Love latched on to a fine cross from the left by Thomas Lemar to open the scoring. Three minutes later, Fabinho wrapped up the points with a penalty after David Luiz brought down his fellow Brazilian in the box.
Ligue 1 top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic came close to reducing the arrears but his header shaved the crossbar and the Swede then fired a sitter over the bar.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focussed on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.