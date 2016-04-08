Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
PARIS Olympique Lyonnais moved into provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a deserved 2-0 win at Montpellier thanks to two first-half goals from winger Maxwell Cornet on Friday.
Lyon have 55 points with five games left, above AS Monaco on goal difference before the principality side visit Lille on Sunday.
Paris St Germain, crowned champions last month, lead the table with 80 points before Saturday's trip to En Avant Guingamp.
The top two qualify automatically for the Champions League.
Cornet opened the scoring with a cross-shot in the 34th minute before doubling his tally five minutes before the interval by latching on to Alexandre Lacazette's centre.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.