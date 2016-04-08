PARIS Olympique Lyonnais moved into provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a deserved 2-0 win at Montpellier thanks to two first-half goals from winger Maxwell Cornet on Friday.

Lyon have 55 points with five games left, above AS Monaco on goal difference before the principality side visit Lille on Sunday.

Paris St Germain, crowned champions last month, lead the table with 80 points before Saturday's trip to En Avant Guingamp.

The top two qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Cornet opened the scoring with a cross-shot in the 34th minute before doubling his tally five minutes before the interval by latching on to Alexandre Lacazette's centre.

