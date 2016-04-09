PARIS - Lucas Moura struck twice after the interval for a second-string Paris St Germain team as the Ligue 1 champions triumphed 2-0 at lowly Guingamp on Saturday.

Lucas opened the scoring from the penalty spot after young Christopher Nkunku was brought down by Jeremy Sorbon in the 56th minute as he burst into the box.

The Brazil forward added a second goal in the 71st minute when he finished calmly from inside the area following Layvin Kurzawa's cut-back.

Lucas' double masked an unconvincing PSG performance, indicative of most of their league showings since they won the title with a thumping 9-0 victory over Troyes on March 13.

In light of the midweek Champions League quarter-final first-leg home draw against Manchester City, and with the return match to come on Tuesday, coach Laurent Blanc made nine changes and his side looked disjointed in the early stages.

"This game was very badly timed and hard to prepare for," said Blanc. "I am very content with the match, well done to the youngsters.

"I am particularly pleased with the second half because we have a certain style and philosophy. We proved the whole squad are invested, even the young players."

Guingamp troubled the visitors during the first half and had the ball in the net in the ninth minute only for Jimmy Briand's effort to be ruled offside.

PSG's victory was marred by a first-half thigh injury suffered by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp who was replaced at the break and may be doubtful for the return against City.

The capital club have 83 points from 33 matches, 28 clear of second-placed Olympique Lyonnais, and are on course to surpass their top-flight points record of 89 from 2013-14.

Guingamp remained sixth from bottom on 39 points, six clear of the relegation zone.

(Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)