Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
PARIS Paris St Germain eased to a 3-0 win over Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday despite a miserable evening for Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani who missed a host of chances.
Cavani, now PSG's main striker after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure to Manchester United, wasted half a dozen clear cut chances and the crowd lost patience with him and jeered him off the pitch at the end.
Instead, it was left to Brazilian Lucas Moura to open the scoring for the title holders with a thumping finish seven minutes into the second half.
The hosts then endured some nervous moments with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp making good saves from Renaud Cohade and Mevlut Erding before Lavyin Kurzawa headed in from a corner to extend their lead in the 67th minute.
An own goal in added time by Jonathan Rivierez, who deflected Marco Verratti's shot into the net, completed the win for Unai Emery's side, who have six points from their opening two games alongside Olympique Lyonnais and Nice.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.