PARIS French champions Monaco finished the Ligue 1 season in style with a record 12th consecutive win as they beat Stade Rennais 3-2 away on Saturday.

Monaco, who prevailed with goals by Fabinho, Jemerson and Jorge, finished with 95 points, eight ahead of Paris St Germain after the capital side were held 1-1 by Caen at the Parc des Princes.

Olympique de Marseille secured a Europa League spot by finishing fifth with a 1-0 home win against Bastia that relegated the Corsican club to Ligue 2.

They were joined on their way down by Nancy despite their 3-1 home victory against St Etienne, and Lorient will need a playoff against Ligue 2 third-placed Troyes to keep their place in the elite after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girondins de Bordeaux.

Bordeaux finished sixth and will play in the Europa League provided PSG beat Angers in next Saturday's French Cup final.

