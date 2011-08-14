Auxerre's Dariusz Dudka challenges Olympique Marseille's Andre Ayew during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Abbe Deschamps stadium in Auxerre August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Paris Olympique Marseille were held to a 2-2 draw for the second straight Ligue 1 weekend after Auxerre came from two down to share the points Sunday.

Didier Deschamps' Marseille raced into the lead thanks to Loic Remy after three minutes and Andre Ayew just before the break before hosts Auxerre, strugglers for much of last season, hit back through Alain Traore and Roy Contout in the second half.

Marseille, the 2010 champions and runners-up behind Lille last term, were held 2-2 at home by Sochaux on last weekend's opening day.

Promoted Evian picked up their first win in the top flight with a 1-0 home success over Nice.

Champions Lille welcome Montpellier later Sunday hoping to capitalise on the draw between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon Saturday.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)