PARIS Benoit Pedretti opened his account for new club Lille in a 2-1 win at Caen Saturday while Olympique Lyon drew 1-1 for a second weekend in a row.

French champions Lille took their first three points of the fledgling campaign when the former Auxerre midfielder converted Eden Hazard's cross on 69 minutes before team mate Mathieu Debuchy and Caen's Benjamin Nivet traded strikes late on.

Lyon drew 1-1 with promoted Ajaccio last Saturday in their second league outing and could do no better at Stade Brest where the hosts took the lead through Benoit Lesoimier after 12 minutes.

Sidy Kone was then shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle on the hour to reduce Lyon to 10 but striker Bafetimbi Gomis grabbed a point nine minutes later when he superbly controlled, turned and shot.

Nice were pegged back late on to be held 1-1 by early pacesetters Toulouse in an action-packed game, Girondins Bordeaux drew 1-1 with Auxerre and promoted Dijon outclassed Lorient 2-0 despite playing the second half with a man less.

