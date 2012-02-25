PARIS A late headed goal by Nigerian striker John Utaka gave Montpellier a 1-0 home win against mid-table Girondins Bordeaux that sent them top of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Utaka grabbed the winner 10 minutes from time to put Montpellier on 53 points from 25 matches, two ahead of Paris St Germain, who visit Olympique Lyon later on Saturday (2000 GMT).

"We played well, we played as a team tonight," Utaka told French TV channel Foot+. "We knew it would be tricky against Bordeaux. They are a good team, it is not easy to go around their defence."

Both teams created several clear chances but Montpellier finally made the breakthrough when Utaka scored from a Marco Estrada corner as the hosts piled on the pressure.

Bordeaux, who were unbeaten in Ligue 1 this year, came close in the first half when their Poland forward Ludovic Obraniak curled a shot against the post just before the break.

"We deserved to bring something back from this trip," said Bordeaux defender Marc Planus. "I am so disappointed that we conceded this goal."

Montpellier also hit the woodwork in the first half when their Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda unleashed a shot that smashed against Cedric Carrasso's crossbar.

St Etienne stayed fourth on 43 points following a 0-0 draw at AJ Auxerre who moved down one place to second bottom as Nice moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Caen.

On Sunday, champions Lille, who are third with 45 points, visit Stade Rennes while fifth-placed Olympique Marseille play at Stade Brest.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)