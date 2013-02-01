PARIS Samuel Inkoom is joining Ligue 1 side Bastia on loan from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk until the end of the season, the Ghana international defender said on Friday.

"I'm moving from Ukraine to France. Hello @s_c_bastia !" Inkoom wrote on his Twitter feed on Friday.

Inkoom's move will be official once the Corsican club have received administrative documents from their Ukrainian counterpart, president Pierre-Marie Geronimi told a news conference. Ukraine's transfer window lasts another month.

Fullback Inkoom was omitted from Ghana's African Nations Cup squad because he had lost his place in the starting lineup at Dnipro.

Bastia, 13th in Ligue 1, had already reinforced their defence during the January transfer window by signing France international keeper Mickael Landreau and centre back Jacques Faty from Sivasspor.

