Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.
PARIS Samuel Inkoom is joining Ligue 1 side Bastia on loan from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk until the end of the season, the Ghana international defender said on Friday.
"I'm moving from Ukraine to France. Hello @s_c_bastia !" Inkoom wrote on his Twitter feed on Friday.
Inkoom's move will be official once the Corsican club have received administrative documents from their Ukrainian counterpart, president Pierre-Marie Geronimi told a news conference. Ukraine's transfer window lasts another month.
Fullback Inkoom was omitted from Ghana's African Nations Cup squad because he had lost his place in the starting lineup at Dnipro.
Bastia, 13th in Ligue 1, had already reinforced their defence during the January transfer window by signing France international keeper Mickael Landreau and centre back Jacques Faty from Sivasspor.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.