Bordeaux's Yoann Gouffran (L) challenges Montpellier's Cyril Jeunechamp during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the La Mosson stadium in Montpellier December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Montpellier defender Cyril Jeunechamp has been suspended indefinitely after he hit a reporter following a Ligue 1 game last weekend, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

"The (disciplinary) commission is investigating the matter and bans Cyril Jeunechamp until further notice as of Friday, November 23 because of the seriousness of his actions," the LFP said in a statement.

After last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Valenciennes, a number of Montpellier players were involved in an argument with a reporter from the L'Equipe newspaper over a story published earlier in the week and Jeunechamp then hit him.

The Ligue 1 champions apologised to the reporter in question and condemned Jeunechamp's behaviour, although the club took no action.

Montpellier sit 14th after 13 games following a disappointing start to their domestic season, and will finish bottom of their Champions League group after registering just one point so far.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Mark Pangallo)