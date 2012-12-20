Montpellier's Cyril Jeunechamp (R) challenges Lille's Florent Balmont during their French ligue 1 match at the Mosson stadium in Montpellier February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

PARIS Montpellier defender Cyril Jeunechamp has been banned for a year for hitting a reporter after a Ligue 1 game last month, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

The League said after a meeting of its disciplinary committee that the sanction would take effect from December 24.

Jeunechamp, 37, had already been suspended indefinitely after the argument with a L'Equipe reporter over a story published in the newspaper before the 1-1 league draw at Valenciennes.

Champions Montpellier had apologised to the reporter and condemned their player's behaviour. The club are currently ninth in the 20-strong league.

