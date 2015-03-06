Olympique Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette reacts after his team scored against Nantes during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Ligue 1 top scorer and France international Alexandre Lacazette will not be sold at the end of the season, according to Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lacazette, who has netted 21 league goals this season, said on the club's TV channel on Thursday that "if the president asks me to leave, I'll have to leave the club," after speculation linked him with a move to a top European club.

"Impossible," Aulas posted on his Twitter account. "He will be with us at the (new) Stade des Lumieres and in the Champions League."

Lyon lead the Ligue 1 table with 54 points from 27 games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston)