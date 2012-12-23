Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
PARIS France international goalkeeper Mickael Landreau has joined Bastia on a six-month deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
The 33-year-old Landreau, who has 11 caps with France, left Lille by mutual consent on December 6.
Bastia, who are 13th in the Ligue 1 standings going into the European winter break, said Landreau would be presented on December 31.
Landreau, who started his professional career at Nantes in 1996, is looking to beat former Monaco keeper Jean-Luc Ettori's record of 602 French league appearances.
Landreau has featured in 568 French league games.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
ROME Italy have drafted fly-half Tommaso Allan into their starting line-up as one of four changes for their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Sunday when they hope to end a 22 game losing streak against England.
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their final Twenty20 game on Wednesday, avoiding a whitewash in the three-match series and salvaging some pride.