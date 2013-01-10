Andreas Laudrup of FC Nordsjaelland (L) fights for the ball with Andrea Pirlo of Juventus during the Champions League group E soccer match at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

PARIS Andreas Laudrup, son of former Denmark and Barcelona striker Michael, has joined St Etienne on loan from Danish champions Nordsjaelland until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has played for the Denmark Under-21 team, made four Champions League appearances for Nordsjaelland this term.

"We did not sign him for his name but because of his high potential. His skills convinced us," St Etienne president Roland Romeyer told the club's website (www.asse.fr) on Thursday.

The deal includes an option for a permanent move.

Andreas was born in Barcelona where Swansea City manager Michael won four consecutive La Liga titles from 1991-94 and the first European Cup in the club's history in 1992 under coach Johan Cruyff.

Laudrup junior had a spell at Real Madrid's academy, the club his father joined in 1994 before clinching a fifth Spanish title a year later.

St Etienne, who are 10th in Ligue 1, host 12th-placed Toulouse on Friday.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)