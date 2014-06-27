PARIS RC Lens's promotion to Ligue 1 was suspended on Friday after the 2014-15 budget failed to meet the financial criteria, the club's president said.

Gervais Martel told a news conference that Lens would appeal the decision of the French League's National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) before the French federation (FFF).

Lens, the 1998 French champions, are owned by Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov, who also owns FC Baku and recently acquired English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Martel explained that 10 million euros (7.99 million pounds) were being wired from Azerbaijan.

He added that the appeal would be heard on July 3 or 9.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)