PARIS Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo was provisionally suspended for allegedly pushing referee Alexandre Castro after a Ligue 1 game, the French League (LFP said on Tuesday.

Television footage showed Brazilian Leonardo bumping into Castro with his left shoulder in the Parc des Princes tunnel after PSG drew 1-1 with Valenciennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"The (disciplinary) commission (...) will investigate the matter and given the seriousness of the facts, bans Leonardo provisionally as of Wednesday, May 8," the LFP said in a statement.

Leonardo denied pushing the referee, saying he had been pushed towards Castro by the match delegate.

"Let me tell you something: I am the one who was assaulted and I will ask that the delegate is suspended," the Brazilian, who could face a maximum one-year ban, told French daily Le Parisien on Tuesday.

PSG centre back Thiago Silva was also handed a two-game ban for the straight red card he was shown for touching Castro while contesting a decision in the 42nd minute of Sunday's game.

The LFP's decision means the Brazilian defender will only be available for the last game of the season, missing Sunday's trip to Olympique Lyon and a home game against Stade Brest.

It was PSG's ninth red card of the campaign - more than any other leading side in the top European leagues - and came a week after David Beckham and Marco Verratti were sent off in a 1-0 win at Evian Thonon Gaillard.

Keeper Salvatore Sirigu also received a two-game ban for his involvement in a post-game brawl.

Leonardo got a two-match suspended ban from the French federation's Ethics Committee in November for criticising the referee after Mamadou Sakho was sent off in a league game at Montpellier.

Stephane Lannoy, head of the Referees Association, told Reuters by telephone: "It is time that we calm things down so that referees can do their job serenely. I stand by Mr Castro's decision to send off Thiago Silva. You don't touch authority."

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings on 74 points with second-placed Olympique Marseille seven adrift with three games left.

