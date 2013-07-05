Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
PARIS Paris St Germain have yet to decide whether to appeal to the national sporting and Olympic committee (CNOSF), the highest sports authority in France, against the 13-month ban imposed on Leonardo.
The club's sporting director was initially suspended for nine months by the French soccer federation (FFF) for pushing referee Alexandre Castro with his left shoulder in the Parc des Princes tunnel after PSG drew 1-1 with Valenciennes in a league game in May.
Brazilian Leonardo's ban was then increased by four months following a failed FFF appeal.
"Paris St Germain ... regret the harshness of the sanction against Leonardo who still has the full confidence of the club," the French champions said in a statement on Friday.
"The club will decide whether they file a possible appeal (to the CNOSF) after examining the reasoned decision."
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.