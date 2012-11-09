Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
PARIS Lille's main stakeholder and chairman Michel Seydoux said on Friday he had hired a legal firm to help him look for a buyer for the Ligue 1 soccer club.
Lille have prospered since Seydoux became their major shareholder in 2004, winning their first league title in more than 50 years in 2011 and moving to a new stadium in August.
However, the 65-year-old film producer, who owns a 54 percent share, said in April he wanted to sell his stake within the next couple of years as he feared becoming a "silly old" president.
"I commissioned a firm last week to help me look for a partner or a buyer," Seydoux told daily L'Equipe on Friday.
"I always said I was looking for someone. It is the only solution to stay competitive and to make the club grow."
Lille have been one of the best French clubs for years but they still struggle in Europe, blaming financial gaps with the strongest European sides.
They are bottom in their Champions League group after four losses in four games, including a 6-1 rout at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Eighth-placed Lille host mid-table Stade Brest on Saturday, hoping to continue their Ligue 1 recovery after a dismal start.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.