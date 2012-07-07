Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to select players based on form not reputation while admitting that the team's current world ranking of 13th is just not good enough.
Lille signed Ivory Coast international Salomon Kalou on Saturday in a bid to bolster their depleted forward line having sold Eden Hazard to the European champions.
The former Chelsea attacking midfielder has penned a four-year deal, the French club said in a statement.
Kalou, 26, had mostly been a bit-part player during his six years with the London club and was released after his last appearance in the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in May.
The arrival at Stamford Bridge of Belgium wingers Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, as well as German Marko Marin, had made Kalou's departure from Chelsea inevitable.
Lille, Ligue 1 champions in 2011 before finishing third last term, have also lost loan winger Joe Cole who has returned to his parent club Liverpool.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)
England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to select players based on form not reputation while admitting that the team's current world ranking of 13th is just not good enough.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian long distance swimming great Grant Hackett was arrested and detained by police in the Gold Coast on Wednesday after a "breakdown" at his parents' home, local media reported.