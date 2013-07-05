Denmark's Simon Kjaer (C) and Jakob Poulsen react after conceding Portugal's second goal during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

PARIS Denmark central defender Simon Kjaer has joined French side Lille from VfL Wolfsburg on a four-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Local media reported that Lille paid two million euros (1.72 million pounds) for the 24-year-old Kjaer, who has won 35 caps for his country.

He joined Wolfsburg from Italian side Palermo for 12 million euros in 2010.

"It is obvious that joining such a club can only be a good idea," Kjaer said in a statement released by the 2011 French champions, who finished sixth last season.

Kjaer, who spent the 2011-12 season on loan at AS Roma, will replace Cameroon's Aurelien Chedjou, who has signed for Turkish club Galatasaray.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tony Goodson)