Olympique Lyon's Lisandro Lopez celebrates with team mates after they defeated Stade Rennais during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

LYON, France Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez is joining Qatar club Al Gharafa from Olympique Lyon, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

OL said in a statement that Lisandro would be at the Gerland stadium on Saturday to say farewell to his team mates.

The details of the deal were not immediately available.

Lisandro, who scored 11 goals in Ligue 1 last season, had joined Lyon from Porto in 2009.

