Spieth seizes six-shot lead at Pebble Beach
Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach’s bumpy, rain-softened greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
Olympique Lyon and France midfielder Yoann Gourcuff has been ruled out until the end of the year with a thigh injury, the club's president said on Tuesday.
"Gourcuff picked up an injury in the St Etienne game and he will be out until the end of the first part of the season," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told French radio station RMC.
Gourcuff tore his thigh muscle in Lyon's 1-0 win at arch-rivals St Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
League leaders Lyon travel to Nancy on Wednesday.
(Writing by Julien Pretot in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.