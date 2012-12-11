Olympique Lyon and France midfielder Yoann Gourcuff has been ruled out until the end of the year with a thigh injury, the club's president said on Tuesday.

"Gourcuff picked up an injury in the St Etienne game and he will be out until the end of the first part of the season," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told French radio station RMC.

Gourcuff tore his thigh muscle in Lyon's 1-0 win at arch-rivals St Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

League leaders Lyon travel to Nancy on Wednesday.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)