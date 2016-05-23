Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
PARIS Former France and Liverpool coach Gerard Houllier looks set to return to Olympique Lyonnais as general manager, the Ligue 1 club's president said on Monday.
"We've been working with Gerard Houllier so that he becomes the general manager," Aulas, who added that former Lyon players Cris and Gregory Coupet would be part of head coach Bruno Genesio's staff, told OL TV.
Aulas added that Houllier's return was subject to a medical.
Houllier, who has had heart problems, coached Lyon from 2005-07, leading them to two Ligue 1 titles.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
SYDNEY Former Wallabies coach John Connolly believes rugby league convert Ben Barba might have the talent to make it in the 15-man game at Toulon but should be prepared for steep learning curve in his first year in France.