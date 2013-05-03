Olympique Lyon's Lisandro Lopez (L) challenges Pavle Ninkov of Toulouse during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LYON, France Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez is fit for Olympique Lyon's Ligue 1 trip to Nancy on Sunday (1500 British Time) after shaking off a calf injury, coach Remi Garde said on Friday.

"He sat out training earlier this week because of a calf problem but everything is fine now," Garde told reporters.

He added that striker Alexandre Lacazette was doubtful because of a thigh injury. Lyon are third in the standings on 60 points with four games left and trail second-placed Olympique Marseille by four points.

(Reporting by Andre Assier; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)