LYON, France Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez is fit for Olympique Lyon's Ligue 1 trip to Nancy on Sunday (1500 British Time) after shaking off a calf injury, coach Remi Garde said on Friday.
"He sat out training earlier this week because of a calf problem but everything is fine now," Garde told reporters.
He added that striker Alexandre Lacazette was doubtful because of a thigh injury. Lyon are third in the standings on 60 points with four games left and trail second-placed Olympique Marseille by four points.
(Reporting by Andre Assier; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)