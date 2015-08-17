AS Roma's Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (R) celebrates after scoring against Lazio during their Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

PARIS Former French international Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is hoping his transfer to Olympique Lyonnais will help him regain a place in the national team.

The defender signed a five-year contract last week after leaving AS Roma for an initial fee of eight million euros ($8.86 million) that could rise to 10 million with bonuses.

"I want to have a great season with Lyon," Yanga-Mbiwa said on Monday. "The aim is to finish top and then, once that's done, why can't I claim a place in the France team?".

"I'm very happy to be able to play at a club like OL. They're a great team," added the 26-year-old who last played for his country in 2012.

Born in the Central African Republic, Yanga-Mbiwa won the Ligue 1 title in 2012 with Montpellier where he spent six seasons before moving on to Newcastle United in January 2013 and then AS Roma in June 2014.

He played 28 Serie A matches and nine Champions League and Europa League games for Roma.

"I made a lot of progress in Italy," said Yanga-Mbiwa. "Serie A is a much more tactical championship than Ligue 1 and I also improved my positioning a lot."

