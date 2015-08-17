Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
PARIS Former French international Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is hoping his transfer to Olympique Lyonnais will help him regain a place in the national team.
The defender signed a five-year contract last week after leaving AS Roma for an initial fee of eight million euros ($8.86 million) that could rise to 10 million with bonuses.
"I want to have a great season with Lyon," Yanga-Mbiwa said on Monday. "The aim is to finish top and then, once that's done, why can't I claim a place in the France team?".
"I'm very happy to be able to play at a club like OL. They're a great team," added the 26-year-old who last played for his country in 2012.
Born in the Central African Republic, Yanga-Mbiwa won the Ligue 1 title in 2012 with Montpellier where he spent six seasons before moving on to Newcastle United in January 2013 and then AS Roma in June 2014.
He played 28 Serie A matches and nine Champions League and Europa League games for Roma.
"I made a lot of progress in Italy," said Yanga-Mbiwa. "Serie A is a much more tactical championship than Ligue 1 and I also improved my positioning a lot."
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.