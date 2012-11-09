Yoann Gourcuff (C) of Olympique Lyon celebrates his goal against Athletic Bilbao with teammate Fabian Monzon during their Europa League Group I soccer match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

PARIS France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff has explained that opening up a hidden side of himself to his Olympique Lyonnais team mates was a key factor in his good start to the season.

The injury-prone 26-year-old has looked back to his best, despite being sidelined for a spell with an injured knee, after failing to deliver during his first two years at the club.

He has been rewarded by a recall to the France squad for next week's friendly away to Italy and puts his improved form down to being more relaxed after opening up to his team mates.

Widely regarded as a secretive and atypical French football player, Gourcuff told reporters before this weekend's Ligue 1 match at Sochaux: "The atmosphere is different (at the club) and so is the way I am considered.

"I just tried to explain how I behave, what I do each and every day in order to avoid any distortion.

"I just told them I was here to work hard, that I am discrete off the pitch but that I am the player who enjoys collective work on it.

"But there were many people speaking on my behalf without knowing anything about me, anything about my life. I just wanted to make some things clear with the squad, the staff. It helps them understand who I am."

His openness has had tangible results. He has scored three times and had two assists in the six games he has played in all competitions this term, compared to just two goals and one assist in 13 league games last season.

He has worked well in tandem with the experienced Steed Malbranque, assuming responsibility in his creative play that was missing before.

His recent good form continued on Thursday when he scored one goal and set up another as Lyonnais won 3-2 at Athletic Bilbao to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League.

Lyon are third in Ligue 1, a point behind Paris St Germain and Olympique Marseille, and Gourcuff could be the key to another victory at Sochaux on Sunday.

Already the holder of a French league championship medal with Bordeaux in 2009, he could well pick up another this season if his bright start continues.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Additional reporting by Andre Assier in Lyon; Editing by Mike Collett)