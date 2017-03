Alex Song (R) fights for the ball with Abdelaziz Barrada during their Spanish First division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada is to join Olympique de Marseille from Al Jazira, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Olympique de Marseille and Al Jazira have found an agreement for the transfer of Abdlelaziz Barrada," OM said on their website (www.om.net).

The 25-year-old Barrada, who was groomed at Paris St Germain's youth academy, started his professional career in 2011 with Getafe in Spain before joining Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira Club in 2013.

He won the first of 20 international caps in 2011.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)