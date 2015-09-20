PARIS The Ligue 1 game between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais resumed following a 23-minute interruption on Sunday after fans threw bottles on to the Stade Velodrome pitch.

Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing rooms in the 62nd minute with Lyon leading 1-0 following Alexandre Lacazette's first-half penalty.

"The club will assume its responsibilities regarding the two or three beer bottles that were thrown onto the field," OM president Vincent Labrune told Canal Plus.

The game had been briefly interrupted earlier in the second half when former OM player Mathieu Valbuena was targeted by objects thrown at him while he was trying to take a corner kick.

The game resumed at 2247 local time (2047 GMT) under the watch of riot police deployed around the pitch.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)