LONDON Scotland striker Steven Fletcher will play for Olympique Marseille for the rest of the season after moving on loan from Premier League strugglers Sunderland on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could be in line for a Ligue 1 debut against Montpellier on Tuesday.

Fletcher began his career with Edinburgh-based Hibernian and joined Sunderland from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012, scoring 23 goals in 108 appearances.

Last season he became the first Scotland player to score an international hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over Gibraltar.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)