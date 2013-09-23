France's national soccer team player Andre-Pierre Gignac talks to journalists during a news conference before a training session in Clairefontaine, near Paris, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is likely to miss next week's Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund with a foot injury.

"Verdict: toe tendon problem! 7 to 10 days," the France international wrote on his Twitter feed on Monday.

Marseille, fourth in Ligue 1 with 11 points from six games, will definitely be without Gignac at home to St Etienne on Tuesday and at Lorient on Saturday.

Gignac's team visit last season's Champions League runners-up Dortmund on October 1 with both sides looking for their first points in their second fixtures in Group F.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)