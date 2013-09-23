Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
PARIS Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is likely to miss next week's Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund with a foot injury.
"Verdict: toe tendon problem! 7 to 10 days," the France international wrote on his Twitter feed on Monday.
Marseille, fourth in Ligue 1 with 11 points from six games, will definitely be without Gignac at home to St Etienne on Tuesday and at Lorient on Saturday.
Gignac's team visit last season's Champions League runners-up Dortmund on October 1 with both sides looking for their first points in their second fixtures in Group F.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.