KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
LONDON Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis has joined French side Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan, the two clubs said on Friday.
The 30-year-old will return to Ligue 1 having begun his career at St Etienne. He joined Swansea on a free transfer in 2014 following six years at Olympique Lyonnais.
"Today is an important day in my career," Gomis said on Instagram.
"I am proud to wear to wear the colours of Olympique de Marseille. One of the great clubs in the French League."
Gomis enjoyed mixed fortunes at Swansea. He scored 17 goals in 71 games, but frequently flattered to deceive.
He arrived at the Liberty Stadium boasting an impressive scoring record at Lyon and brought physicality to the Swansea frontline.
The France international was expected to become a focal point in the Welsh club's attack when striker Wilfried Bony left to join Manchester City in January, 2015 but his form remained patchy.
He scored four goals in his first four league games last season, but managed just two more in the remainder of the campaign.
LIBREVILLE Egypt made a slow start on their return to the African Nations Cup after a seven-year absence, but have reached the semi-finals without conceding and are getting stronger as the tournament progresses.
LONDON Pumped with confidence after an unbeaten 2016, England could be set for a rude awakening when the Six Nations start this weekend, with the rugby extravaganza more open than it has been for years, All Black great Richie McCaw told Reuters on Tuesday.