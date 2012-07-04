Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
PARIS Elie Baup was named Olympique Marseille coach on Wednesday to replace the departing Didier Deschamps, the Ligue 1 club said.
Baup had a two-year deal with the club, Marseille, who finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season, said on their website (www.om.net).
Baup, 57, led Girondins Bordeaux to the French league title in 1999, coaching the Aquitaine side from 1998-2003.
He then coached St Etienne, Toulouse, and Nantes in Ligue 2 and was a television pundit for three years.
Deschamps left the club on Monday, a year before the end of his contract.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.