Nantes's trainer Elie Baup looks on before their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Marseille at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, western France, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Elie Baup was named Olympique Marseille coach on Wednesday to replace the departing Didier Deschamps, the Ligue 1 club said.

Baup had a two-year deal with the club, Marseille, who finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season, said on their website (www.om.net).

Baup, 57, led Girondins Bordeaux to the French league title in 1999, coaching the Aquitaine side from 1998-2003.

He then coached St Etienne, Toulouse, and Nantes in Ligue 2 and was a television pundit for three years.

Deschamps left the club on Monday, a year before the end of his contract.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)