Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou will return to the Olympique de Marseille squad to take on Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday after recovering from a groin problem.
Cameroon's Nkoulou had been spared for his team's Europa League home game against Fenerbahce, which Marseille lost 1-0 on Wednesday and were eliminated from the competition.
"He will play (against Lille)," coach Elie Baup was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.om.net) on Friday.
Baup, however, is still monitoring Mathie Valbuena's fitness while the France forward battles with a lower back problem.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.