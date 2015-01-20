Olympique Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac jubilates after his goal against Guingamp during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

MARSEILLE, France A dozen people, including former Olympique de Marseille sports director Jose Anigo, have been held for questioning as part of an investigation into France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac's transfer to the club, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that people close to organised criminal gangs in Marseille were also being held.

Anigo, who now lives in Morocco, was arrested when he got off a plane late in the afternoon, a judicial source said.

OM president Vincent Labrune, as well as former presidents Pape Diouf and Jean-Claude Dasier, were questioned last November.

Investigators are looking into Gignac's move to Marseille from Toulouse in 2010.

Marseille are second in the Ligue 1 standings one point behind Olympique Lyonnais.

