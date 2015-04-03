PARIS Olympique de Marseille will start without Cameroon defender Nicolas Nkoulou when they take on bitter rivals Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa on Friday unveiled his starting line-up for the French 'clasico' at the Stade Veldodrome, with Rod Fanni and Jeremy Morel pairing up in central defence and Nkoulou, back from a knee injury, starting on the bench.

France international Andre-Pierre Gignac will start as lone forward at the expense of Michy Batshuayi.

He will be supported by Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet and Andre Ayew.

Marseille are third in the standings on 57 points, two adrift of leaders PSG with eight games left.

