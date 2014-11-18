Jean-Claude Dassier, chairman of French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique Marseille, stands on the pitch before an Europa League soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille in this February 25, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

Former Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf holds a news conference to announce his candidacy for the upcoming municipal elections in Marseille, in this February 4, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

A combination photo of file photos shows Olympique Marseille's president Vincent Labrune (C), former Olympique Marseille's presidents Pape Diouf (R) and Jean-Claude Dassier (L) in Marseille, pictures taken February 25, 2010 (L), January 13, 2012 (C) and February 4, 2014 (R). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Members of the media wait outside the main police station in Marseille, November 18, 2014, where Olympique de Marseille president Vincent Labrune has been held for questioning with OM director general Philippe Perez and former president Pape Diouf in Marseille while former president Jean-Claude Dassier was being questioned in Nanterre, in the Paris suburbs, amid an investigation into the transfer of France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, on Tuesday November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Olympique Marseille's president Vincent Labrune (L) and Jose Anigo, Olympique Marseille's sports director and new coach, attend a news conference in Marseille December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MARSEILLE France Olympique de Marseille president Vincent Labrune has been held for questioning amid an investigation into the transfer of France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, the club said on Tuesday.

Labrune was being questioned in Marseille with OM director general Philippe Perez while former president Jean-Claude Dassier was also being questioned in Nanterre, in the Paris suburbs, a source close to the probe said.

“Vincent Labrune and Philippe Perez have been answering the investigators’ questions since this morning,” OM said on their website (www.om.net). “The hearings are part of an investigation that started almost two years ago over past transfers of players.

“Since the beginning of this investigation, OM have been cooperating with the judicial authorities.”

OM did not elaborate but sources said that investigators are trying to figure out whether club officials took illegal commissions when Gignac was signed from Toulouse in 2010.

Marseille lead the Ligue 1 standings after 13 matches with Gignac having scored 10 goals.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, Nicolas Bertin and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet, editing by Justin Palmer)