Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has apologised for clashing with coach Didier Deschamps last week and has been reintegrated into the first team squad, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

The forward missed Sunday's morale-boosting 3-0 home win over rivals Paris St Germain because of the club suspension and media reports said he was likely to be offloaded in January having almost joined Fulham in the close season.

"The Marseille president Vincent Labrune and coach Didier Deschamps have met Andre-Pierre Gignac this morning," a club statement said.

"Following the meeting, it has been decided that the player will be reintegrated into the first team group on Wednesday morning having apologised."

Marseille, the 2010 French champions, had a bad start to this season and looked in crisis before the PSG match given the Gignac affair and a home Champions League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus.

Sunday's win, which knocked big-spending PSG off top spot and lifted Marseille to ninth, has transferred the pressure between the rivals with Paris coach Antoine Kombouare's job now under scrutiny in the media instead of Deschamps' position.

David Beckham has been linked with the ambitious capital club following their purchase by Qatari investors in May and reports have suggested Claude Makelele, Carlo Ancelotti or Guus Hiddink could replace Kombouare -- in place before the takeover.

