PARIS The French League's disciplinary commission will meet next week to discuss the match-fixing allegations against Ligue 2 club Nimes, the LFP said on Friday.

An investigator will hand over a case file to the commission, who will meet on Monday and Tuesday, before making a disciplinary decision by March 23.

Seven games involving Nimes are being investigated by the LFP, who said that officials from all the other clubs concerned (Caen, Creteil, Dijon, Istres, Bastia, Brest, Nimes and Laval) had been summoned to give evidence.

Nimes president Jean-Marc Conrad was arrested last November on suspicion of fixing the result of a game between his team and Caen last season.

The game in May ended in a 1-1 draw, which was enough to keep Nimes in Ligue 2, while Caen virtually secured their promotion to the top flight that day.

Olympique de Marseille were relegated to the second division in 1994 over a match-fixing scandal dating back to the 1992-93 season. They were also stripped of their 1993 French title.

