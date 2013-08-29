Sunday Mba, who scored the goal that won the African Nations Cup for Nigeria earlier this year, left Warri Wolves for French team Bastia on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal, the Ligue 2 club told reporters in Corsica.

Mba, who was on target in the 40th minute of the 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the Nations Cup final in Johannesburg in February, cost Bastia a fee of one million euros (851.83 thousand pounds).

