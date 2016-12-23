Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in action with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier. AS Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group E - Stade Louis II, Monaco - 22/11/16. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy has been suspended for five matches by Ligue 1's disciplinary committee after he was sent off in the 3-1 home defeat to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, his club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who served the first match of the ban in Monaco's 2-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, was dismissed in the first half after lashing out at Olympique midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Nice.

Mendy was criticised by his own coach Leonardo Jardim for the sending-off. "The referee was right, Benjamin made a mistake," he said. "I've discussed it with him. He has to keep a cool head if he wants to play at a high level."

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Brian Homewood)