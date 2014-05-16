Everton manager relaxed over Lukaku's commitment despite contract impasse
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku will continue to do his best for the club despite the uncertainty over whether the striker will sign a new contract.
PARIS Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Monaco until the end of next season, the French club said on Friday.
The 33-year-old former Bayern Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United forward joined the Ligue 1 club from Fulham in January and scored nine goals in 14 appearances.
"With AS Monaco, Dimitar showed all of his talent," Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement.
"He is a great player and we are very proud to have him for the next season."
Big-spending Monaco finished second in Ligue 1 behind Paris St Germain.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Justin Palmer)
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged supporters to stop booing midfielder Andre Gomes, who scored his first goal for the Catalans in Sunday's 4-2 win over Valencia after 36 appearances.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.