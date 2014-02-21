Monaco's Layvin Kurzawa celebrates his goal against Stade de Reims during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monaco's Layvin Kurazawa, Mounir Obbadi (19), Fabinho (2) and James Rodriguez (10) celebrate their victory against Stade de Reims during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monaco's Lucas Ocampos (L) challenges Stade de Reims' Aissa Mandi for the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monaco's James Rodriguez (L) and Jeremy Toulalan celebrate their victory against Stade de Reims during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monaco's Dimitar Berbatov (L) challenges Stade de Reims' Prince Oniangue for the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monaco's Valere Germain (L) challenges Stade de Reims' Prince Oniangue for the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Monaco's Layvin Kurzawa pounced deep into added time to snatch a 3-2 win over Stade de Reims on Friday and cut Paris St Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to two points.

The left back, unmarked after a late red card for the visitors' Algerian Aissa Mandi for a dangerous tackle, scored from close range after a rebound off the post in 95th minute.

It was a tough result for seventh-placed Reims, who had twice come from behind with well taken equalisers from Prince Oniangue that rattled Claudio Ranieri's side.

PSG visit 10th-placed Toulouse on Sunday (1300GMT) looking to restore a five-point lead over Monaco, who are 11 points clear of the chasing pack.

The principality side went ahead when Valere Germain's pinpoint header from a Joao Moutinho corner flashed into the net in the eighth minute and Monaco looked in control of the game.

But eight minutes into the second half Oniangue caught the home side by surprise, muscling past experienced defenders Ricardo Carvalho and Eric Abidal to level the scores.

Monaco, cheered on by a sparse crowd at the Stade Louis II, hit back 10 minutes later when 30-year-old Jeremy Toulalan took the ball on the wing, stepped inside and drilled it low into the net from just outside the area.

Oniangue then took advantage of calamitous goalkeeping in the 71st minute when he smashed home a loose ball after Danijel Subasic rushed off his line but failed to collect a free kick.

Reims battled to keep Monaco out in the closing minutes but, with Mandi sent off in the 83rd, they lost their shape.

Monaco's new Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov, just back from injury, was introduced for the closing minutes, but it was defender Kurzawa who struck the winning blow.

(Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by Ken Ferris)