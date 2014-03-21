Monaco's Eric Abidal (L) celebrates a goal by Jeremy Toulalan during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade de Reims at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

MONACO Monaco will welcome back defender Eric Abidal when they take on Lille on Sunday, a boost to the principality club as they bid to stay on the coattails of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain.

Abidal was ruled out of last weekend's 3-2 win at Olympique Lyon with gastro enteritis, but the France international is now fit to return.

Team mate Layvin Kurzawa will sit out Sunday's clash, however, after the fullback picked up a groin injury against Lyon.

Third-place Lille trail Monaco, in second, by nine points with nine games left and defeat would effectively end their hopes of going straight into the Champions League group stage and avoiding the qualifying rounds.

"They beat us 2-0 this season so it's kind of a revenge," Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri, who also has holding midfielder Jeremy Toulalan back from suspension, told a news conference on Friday.

"I expect my team to make less errors, because we have been having lapses in concentration," he added, referring to the seven goals Monaco have shipped in their last four games.

There is less concern up front, however, as new signing Dimitar Berbatov has got off to a strong start with two goals in his last two games.

"I am surprised by the way he has been adapting to the team," said Ranieri.

"I like his determination and his will to help the team. He also defends."

The Bulgarian striker, who joined in January on loan from Fulham until the end of the season, hinted he could be tempted to stay on.

"I know I am not young," the 33-year-old said.

"But continuing to be part of this project would be a good thing as I could bring in my experience."

