Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Former Sporting Lisbon coach Leonardo Jardim is set to take over at French Ligue 1 club Monaco, his agents said on Thursday. Jardim, 39, has signed a three-year contract with the principality club and will be officially presented on Friday, International Foot website (www.internationalfoot.pt) reported. A Monaco spokesman would not comment on the report.
Jardim is set to replace Italian Claudio Ranieri who left in May after two years in charge, 12 months before his contract was due to expire, despite leading Monaco to second place in Ligue 1 and a place in next season's Champions League.Monaco, who under Russian billionaire
Dmitry Rybolovlev spashed out over 100 million euros on transfers last year, finished the season on 80 points, nine adrift of champions Paris St Germain.Jardim quit Sporting in May after leading them to second place in the Portuguese league and direct qualification for the Champions League group stage next season.Born in Venezuela to Portuguese parents, Jardim has made a habit of changing clubs frequently.
Since 2008, he has had one season with Chaves, two with Beira-Mar and one each with Braga, Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting.
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.