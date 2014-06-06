PARIS Portuguese Leonardo Jardim has been appointed as Monaco coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

"AS Monaco is delighted to announce the appointment of Leonardo Jardim as new head coach for the next two seasons, 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, and one-year option," Monaco said in a statement."The Portuguese coach will take charge of the squad on June the 30th for the start of preseason training."

Jardim, who previously coached Sporting Lisbon, replaced Italian Claudio Ranieri.

