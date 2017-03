AS Monaco's Eric Abidal reacts as referee Tony Chapron shows a yellow card during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against FC Nantes at the Beaujoire in Nantes, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

AS Monaco's Ricardo Carvalho (R) challenges Lille's Salomon Kalou during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Monaco defenders Ricardo Carvalho and Eric Abidal have extended their contracts by one year until the end of the 2014-15 season, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Portuguese Carvalho and Frenchman Abidal, who helped the principality club reach second place in Ligue 1 this season, were not part of their country's squad at the World Cup finals in Brazil.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)